Friendship Park in Gyumri to Have an Open Air Art Market and a Skating Rink

The reconstruction activities in Gyumri “Friendship” park are underway. Within the scope of the grant project, it is planned to have a skating rink and 25 pavilions for the open-air art market constructed in the Park.

The representatives of the EU4Bsusines “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” project implemented by the EU Delegation in Armenia and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), visited Gyumri on 19th May to see the progress in the construction of pavilions for the open-air art market in “Friendship” Park and the overall reconstruction activities. It is planned to build also a skating rink there.

Photo: Mediamax

According to Cooperation Officer in European Union Delegation to Armenia Antonis Tsamoulis the project is aimed at the development of tourism in the city.

“Promotion of the “Friendship” Park project contributes to the development of economy and tourism, and by means of the pavilions we will be able to give publicity to the artists, to exhibit their works providing also an opportunity for taking their art to the next level”, says Antonis Tsamoulis.

Antonis Tsamoulis Photo: Mediamax

“Gyumri is already a tourist destination, but it is necessary to diversify touristic activities and this is great not only for Gyumri but also for the whole Armenia. People will have an opportunity to visit Gyumri both in winter as well as summer, namely, at any season of the year and get entertained”, says the ITTD team leader Wilhelm Hugo.

Wilhelm Hugo Photo: Mediamax

The architects have used the traditional chevron shaped elements of Armenian architecture. The pavilions can be modified and changed through the wooden modules and stretched canopies, which resemble Armenian ethnic carpets with their ornaments and colour combination.

The “Friendship” Park reconstruction project is implemented by the Tourism and Urbanism foundation (TUF) as a model of private-public partnership and social-economic development.

“The pavilions for the open-air art market shall be functional for all seasons. The works by artists and artisans, both from Gyumri and other regions of Armenia will be exhibited in the pavilions. Arts and crafts masterclasses, expositions and fairs will be organized in the open-air art market. The project involves construction of 25 pavilions, this is a pilot, in general our final goal is to have about 60 pavilions in the Park”, says the “Friendship” Park Project manager in TUF foundation Yelena Muradyan.

Yelena Muradyan Photo: Mediamax

The pavilions for the open air art exhibition are produced at the “Technocity’’ production facilities. According to the founder of the company Artyom Mikayelyan, the pavilions are going to vary in their size and shape.

Artyom Mikayelyan Photo: Mediamax

“There is going to be combination of metal and wood. All pavilions will be designed in a single style. Only locals are engaged in the works”, mentioned Artyom Mikayelyan.

It is planned to have the Park open for the Gyumriаns as well as for the visitors of the town by September. The overall budget of the reconstruction project is around 12 mln. USD. It is envisaged to have the Park with all its facilities completed by autumn 2023.

Yana Shakhramanyan

Photos: Emin Aristakesyan