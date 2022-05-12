Requirement to demonstrate QR code in public places lifted

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Health reports that the requirement to demonstrate QR code when visiting public places has been lifted.

“In particular, the requirement to demonstrate PCR negative test result done within 72 hours or rapid test done within 24 hours or COVID-19 vaccination certificate when visiting public catering establishments, hotels and gyms, libraries and museums, theaters, cinemas and other cultural organizations has been invalidated.

The above mentioned change will enter into force from the next day of the official publication,” the ministry said in a news release.

It also noted that the COVID-related restrictions acting in Armenia have been eased given to the relatively stable situation in the country.

Mediamax reminds that the demonstration of vaccination certificate or negative test result when visiting public places has become mandatory since January 22.