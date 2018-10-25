Armenia’s ex-PM could join top ranks of Zarubezhneft

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan might join the Board of Directors of Russian oil company Zarubezhneft, Kommersant newspaper reports today.



With a reference to an unnamed source, Kommersant writes that Karapetyan could possibly replace financial expert Rair Simonyan as the independent director in the board.



Karen Karapetyan was appointed Prime Minister of Armenia in September 2016 and held that position until April 2018.



Kommersant recalls that Karapetyan has vast working experience in Russian companies. After retiring as mayor of Yerevan and before the appointment as PM, Karapetyan was First Vice President of Gazprombank, Deputy General Director for Strategy and Development at Gazprom Mezhregiongaz, and Deputy General Director for International Projects at Gazprom Energoholding.