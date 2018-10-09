U.S. Ambassador’s present for Armenian PM

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On October 8 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a farewell meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, who finishes his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

It is noticeable in the pictures, provided by press service of the Armenian government, that Richard Mills presents a book to Nikol Pashinyan.



The book is called “John Adams”, biography of the Founding Father and second U.S. President, John Adams (1797-1801). It was written in 2001 by the popular American historian David McCullough. The book won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Biography or Autobiography. It was made into TV miniseries with the same name by HBO Films.



The author spent six years studying Adams, reading the same books he had read and visiting the places he had lived.



According to the New York Review of Books, “this book is by far the best biography of Adams ever written.”