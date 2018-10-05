665 views

Armenian churches to organize memorial services for Aznavour


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. On October 6 Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and main churches of Armenian dioceses will hold memorial services at 12 p.m. in honor of Charles Aznavour.

Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has departed for Paris to participate in “National Homage” and funeral ceremonies of Armenian National Hero Charles Aznavour on October 5 and 6.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | October 5, 2018 11:13
Tigran Balayan appointed Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands

Foreign Policy | October 5, 2018 10:34
Henry Kissinger accepts invitation to visit Armenia

Society | October 5, 2018 10:11
Armenian churches to organize memorial services for Aznavour
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe