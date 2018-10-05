Armenian churches to organize memorial services for Aznavour

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On October 6 Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and main churches of Armenian dioceses will hold memorial services at 12 p.m. in honor of Charles Aznavour.

Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has departed for Paris to participate in “National Homage” and funeral ceremonies of Armenian National Hero Charles Aznavour on October 5 and 6.