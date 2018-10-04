Aznavour to become the first singer to receive national tribute ceremony in France

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Les Invalides in Paris will hold a national tribute ceremony dedicated to Charles Aznavour on October 5.

It is not a religious event, but an established ceremony to bid farewell to national heroes. This honour is usually awarded to members of the military and individuals who did great deeds for France.



Charles Aznavour will be the first French singer to be paid a national tribute ceremony.



According to the procedure, the coffin must be covered with the French flag and the official delegation headed by the president, who is also expected to give a speech.



There has been no statement yet about the funeral of the legendary singer, but it was Aznavour’s wish to be buried next to his parents and son. Their graves are at Montfort-l’Amaury, not far from Paris, where Aznavour already reserved and prepared a place for himself.



Les Invalides is a famous attraction in Paris. Its building hosts the Army Museum (Musée de l'Armée) and the tombs of Napoleon Bonaparte and other prominent military figures of France.



The family of Charles Aznavour initially said they wanted a private ceremony, but many officials suggested that the great singer should be paid a hero’s tribute. And so he will be.



Ellada Ghukasyan

Mediamax’ correspondent in France