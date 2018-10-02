Pashinyan: The death of Aznavour is a universal loss

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister has said today that the death of Charles Aznavour is "a great loss for Armenia, the Armenian people, France and the French people”.

“This is a truly painful, mournful day for our nation and history: the Hero of Armenia Charles Aznavour has passed away.

It is difficult to believe that the man who shaped the century, history, spread love and selflessly served his people, the man who delighted and comforted millions of people over 80 years of his career is no longer with us,” said the head of the government.

Nikol Pashinyan offered his condolences to the fans of the great singer and his art in different parts of the world:

“This is a universal loss, because Charles Aznavour shaped not only national, but also universal values, and they will warm people’s hearts and guide the humankind toward love and solidarity for centuries to come,” said the Armenian Prime Minister.