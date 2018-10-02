Charles Aznavour dies aged 94

Yerevan /Mediamax/. World-famous chansonnier Charles Aznavour has died aged 94, AFP news agency reports.
Charles Aznavour (Shahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian in childhood) was born to Armenian immigrants Misha and Knar Aznavourians on May 22 of 1924, Paris. From early childhood Charles Aznavour was interested in theater and performed in cabarets with Pierre Roche in 1940s.
He achieved fame in 1956 after a successful performance in Paris. Aznavour authored songs, performed by Edith Piaf, Liza Minnelli, Mstislav Rostropovich, Julio Iglesias, Cher, Joe Dassin, Ray Charles and others.
The Armenian motive is present in several songs by the chansonnier: “For you, Armenia”, “Autobiography”.
Charles Aznavour established a charity foundation after the destructive earthquake in Spitak, 1988. He performed concerts in Armenia in 1964, 1996 and 2006. A statue named after him was erected in Gyumri, and there is a square after Charles Aznavour in Yerevan.
Since June 26, 2009 Charles Aznavour was Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva. Since June 30, 2009 he was Ambassador of Armenia to Switzerland.
