Charles Aznavour dies aged 94

Yerevan /Mediamax/. World-famous chansonnier Charles Aznavour has died aged 94, AFP news agency reports.

Charles Aznavour (Shahnour Vaghinag Aznavourian in childhood) was born to Armenian immigrants Misha and Knar Aznavourians on May 22 of 1924, Paris. From early childhood Charles Aznavour was interested in theater and performed in cabarets with Pierre Roche in 1940s.



He achieved fame in 1956 after a successful performance in Paris. Aznavour authored songs, performed by Edith Piaf, Liza Minnelli, Mstislav Rostropovich, Julio Iglesias, Cher, Joe Dassin, Ray Charles and others.



The Armenian motive is present in several songs by the chansonnier: “For you, Armenia”, “Autobiography”.



