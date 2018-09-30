2198 views

Mediamax wins journalism award for “The Republic” project


Davit Alaverdyan
Yerevan /Mediamax/. Mediamax has won the Ucom award in “Tvapatum 2018: Stories about Change” for the project dedicated to the centennial of the First Republic of Armenia, “The Republic” (the project is available in Armenian).

The journalism contest by Media Initiatives Center recognized Mediamax’s project for the “best presentation of an old topic with new tools”.

According to Mediamax Chief Editor Davit Alaverdyan, they carried out “The Republic” with innovative solutions that the Armenian media sector has yet to adopt on a mass scale.

“Modern audience usually prefers journalistic “fast food”, but for us, the quality of the content always comes first,” said Davit Alaverdyan.

Electric Networks of Armenia is the general partner of “The Republic” project.

