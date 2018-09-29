Two key moments, one exhibition: “Paris, May ‘68 to Yerevan, May ‘18”

Photo exhibition titled “Paris, May ‘68 to Yerevan, May ‘18” opened in Aznavour Center in Yerevan on September 27. The exhibition tells about crucial moments of history of the two countries: the events in May 1968 in Paris and May 2018 in the Armenian capital.

The “Paris, May ‘68 to Yerevan, May ‘18” exhibition is the first joint project by French Embassy in Armenia and Aznavour Foundation and the first event held in the house-museum named after the renowned chansonnier.

One of the halls displays pictures taken by French photographer Philippe Gras during the May 1968 events in Paris: the student uprising, walkouts, clashes between police and protesters, portraits of the demonstrators.

Photo: Mediamax

Next door, visitors can view the shots Armenian photographer Karen Mirzoyan made during the velvet revolution in Armenia in 2018.

Photo: Mediamax

According to French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, opening the exhibition before the start of the La Francophonie Summit is symbolic. He believes the center is going to welcome a large number of guests who will come to see “Paris, May ‘68 to Yerevan, May ‘18”.

Jonathan Lacôte and Nicola Aznavour Photo: Mediamax

“The pictures by photographers Philippe Gras and Karen Mirzoyan draw parallels between two key moments in Armenian and French history. I leave it to the visitors to decide how similar or different the events are. One thing is indisputable: the same as France is still speaking about the May 1968 events fifty years later, so will Armenia talk about the May 2018 in Yerevan fifty years from now,” said Jonathan Lacôte.

Photo: Mediamax

Aznavour Foundation CEO Kristina Sarkisian highlighted that the exhibition is the beginning of cooperation with the French Embassy.

Photo: Mediamax

On October 11, high-ranking officials from Armenia and France will announce the interactive museum project about Charles Aznavour, with the beloved Armenian-French chansonnier in attendance. The museum is to serve as an education center as well.

Lusine Gharibyan





Photos: Emin Aristakesyan