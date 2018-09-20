Armenia to hold European Heritage Days on September 22

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The European Heritage Days in Armenia will be held on September 22-23.

The official opening will take place at 1 p.m. on September 22, at Cafesjian Art Centre (open air at Cascade).

The events in Armenia are held under “The Art of Sharing” title.

European Heritage Days have been organized every year in 50 European countries that joined the European Cultural Convention.

2018 is marked as the “European Year of Cultural Heritage”.

Within the frames of European Heritage Days, Erebuni Historical and Archaeological Culture Preserve will come up with electronic exhibition titled “Armenian Heritage in Europe: the Art of Sharing”.

The Culture preserve in cooperation with Armenian Ministry of Culture will also organize an informative tour in Urartian Karmir Blur archaeological site and Teishebaini Citadel.