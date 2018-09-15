Armenian PM meets with top Lydian managers in Paris

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Lydian International’s Chairman of the Board Gordon Wylie and Board Member Gillian Davidson in Paris on September 14 on the margins of his working visit to France.
“The parties discussed current situation with Amulsar gold mine and possible solutions. Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the priority and the importance of protecting Lake Sevan and water resources in Amulsar area in this context. At the same time, the Prime Minister said that any solution should be based on concrete facts.
The head of the government also attached importance to the continuous dialogue between Lydian International and the Armenian society, especially the local communities,” the Armenian government said in a press release.
