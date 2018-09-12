Armenian PM discusses Amulsar with US and UK ambassadors

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received today U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills and U.K. Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth.

According to the statement released by the Armenian government, the parties discussed joint projects, including the Amulsar investment program and Lydian International’s activity in the country.