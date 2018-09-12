529 views

Armenian PM discusses Amulsar with US and UK ambassadors


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received today U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills and U.K. Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth.

According to the statement released by the Armenian government, the parties discussed joint projects, including the Amulsar investment program and Lydian International’s activity in the country. 

