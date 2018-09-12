Armenia to release a report on bombardments in bordering villages

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Ombudsman will release a special report about targeted bombardments by Azerbaijani armed forces in bordering villages over the past month.

The Ombudsman’s office stated that the report in English and French will be sent to both international structures and Armenian state and public human rights organizations.

“The fire causes real dangers for the peaceful population and especially women and children, their life and heath,” Armenian Ombudsman’s statement reads.

Azerbaijani armed forces bombarded Baghanis, Voskevan, Koti, Vazashen villages of Tavush marz on September 2-11. The Armenian Ombudsman is collecting evidence in the mentioned villages.