Armenian PM: The reason for low salaries is inefficient management

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “the reason for low salaries in state government system is in many cases inefficient management, as well as unreasonable disposal of state resources.”

“What is the sequence of actions? We shouldn’t live well and then only think about efficient management of our state and its resources, but the other way around. First, we should work on increasing the efficiency of ourselves, the systems under our responsibility, and then we will certainly witness the improvement in well-being of employees of state structures, emergency situations system, rescuers and every one of us,” Prime Minister Pashinyan said at the meeting with employees of Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to Nikol Pashinyan, “it is necessary to unite forces, as it is impossible to provide development in any separate sector or ministry.”