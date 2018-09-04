exclusive
904 views

Online media ratings of Armenian politicians in August



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform MaxMonitor has mapped the online media coverage of the following Armenian political figures in August: Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissian, Karen Karapetyan, Taron Margaryan, Robert Kocharyan, Vigen Sargsyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Gagik Tsarukyan.

 

The review of 130 media websites in August 2018 shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians is as follows:

 

1. Nikol Pashinyan: 13 979 mentions (July 2018:  15 681 mentions);

 

2. Robert Kocharyan: 9 030 mentions (July 2018:  4 572 mentions);

 

3. Serzh Sargsyan: 2 734 mentions (July 2018:  3 996 mentions).

 

 

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyzed publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am) and revealed certain qualitative indicators.

 

In August 2018, MaxMonitor specialists analyzed total 8 369 articles which in some way covered the activity of the mentioned politicians.

 

You can view the share of positive, neutral and negative mentions for each of the listed politicians in the table below.

 

Politician 

Positive 

Neutral 

Negative 

Nikol Pashinyan  

1152

2526

14

Robert Kocharyan 

29

1942

187

Serzh Sargsyan 

9

746

69

Armen Sarkissian 

112

266

0

Ara Babloyan 

111

220

0

Eduard Sharmazanov 

43

187

2

Levon Ter-Petrosyan 

1

206

20

Ararat Mirzoyan 

38

176

1

Gagik Tsarukyan 

31

126

1

Taron Margaryan 

0

79

0

Karen Karapetyan 

0

63

0

Vigen Sargsyan

0

12

0

 

Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the sole leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | September 4, 2018 17:03
Armenia to continue active collaboration with OSCE

Society | September 4, 2018 16:25
Armenian PM: The reason for low salaries is inefficient management

Politics | September 4, 2018 14:43
Pashinyan and Putin to meet on September 8
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe