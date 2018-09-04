Online media ratings of Armenian politicians in August

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform MaxMonitor has mapped the online media coverage of the following Armenian political figures in August: Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissian, Karen Karapetyan, Taron Margaryan, Robert Kocharyan, Vigen Sargsyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Gagik Tsarukyan.
The review of 130 media websites in August 2018 shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians is as follows:
1. Nikol Pashinyan: 13 979 mentions (July 2018: 15 681 mentions);
2. Robert Kocharyan: 9 030 mentions (July 2018: 4 572 mentions);
3. Serzh Sargsyan: 2 734 mentions (July 2018: 3 996 mentions).
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyzed publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am) and revealed certain qualitative indicators.
In August 2018, MaxMonitor specialists analyzed total 8 369 articles which in some way covered the activity of the mentioned politicians.
You can view the share of positive, neutral and negative mentions for each of the listed politicians in the table below.
Politician
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Nikol Pashinyan
1152
2526
14
Robert Kocharyan
29
1942
187
Serzh Sargsyan
9
746
69
Armen Sarkissian
112
266
0
Ara Babloyan
111
220
0
Eduard Sharmazanov
43
187
2
Levon Ter-Petrosyan
1
206
20
Ararat Mirzoyan
38
176
1
Gagik Tsarukyan
31
126
1
Taron Margaryan
0
79
0
Karen Karapetyan
0
63
0
Vigen Sargsyan
0
12
0
