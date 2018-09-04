Armenian President calls on students to be “homeland defenders”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said at the meeting with students of Mkhitar Sebastatsi Educational Complex that “it is necessary to defend interests of the homeland everywhere by being best specialists around the world.”
“I want to see in all of you the creative power of Armenia, see you as defenders of the homeland,” President Sarkissian emphasized.
According to Armen Sarkissian, “we should turn our small but invaluable homeland into one of the best countries in the world.”
He wished the students of the educational complex to continue the great job that the founder and partners started before, being led by the values received at the complex.
