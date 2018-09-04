exclusive
Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in August


Arayik Harutyunyan
Arayik Harutyunyan

Photo: Mediamax


Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company presents the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers and officials in August 2018.

The August review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan: 1585 mentions;

2. Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan: 1309 mentions;

3. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan: 1269 mentions.

The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan: 170 mentions;

2. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan: 117 mentions;

3. Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan՝ 49 mentions.


The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for August 2018 are displayed in the chart below.

 

Minister

Positive

Neutral

Negative

Artak Zeynalyan 

190

163

0

Arayik Harutyunyan

231

86

4

Davit Tonoyan 

200

111

0

Valeriy Osipyan

126

141

1

Ararat Mirzoyan

38

176

1

Artur Vanetsyan

107

73

0

Arthur Khachatryan

117

55

0

Arsen Torosyan

110

41

9

Lilit Makunts

112

48

0

Artsvik Minasyan

136

16

1

Tigran Avinyan

61

85

0

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

77

63

0

Ashot Hakobyan

79

22

0

Hrachya Rostomyan

69

28

0

Suren Papikyan

64

30

1

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan

62

31

0

Mane Tandilyan

57

30

0

Mher Grigoryan

47

22

0

Arthur Grigoryan

57

4

0

Erik Grigoryan

33

13

0

Levon Vahradyan

11

8

0

Atom Janjughazyan

3

7

0

 

The majority of negative mentions were about Armenian Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan, who according to media releases “turns a blind eye on National Center for Mental Health Care Director General’s illegal actions, since the latter is his friend.”

Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.

 

