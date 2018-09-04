Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in August

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company presents the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers and officials in August 2018.
The August review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan: 1585 mentions;
2. Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan: 1309 mentions;
3. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan: 1269 mentions.
The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan: 170 mentions;
2. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan: 117 mentions;
3. Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan՝ 49 mentions.
The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for August 2018 are displayed in the chart below.
Minister
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Artak Zeynalyan
190
163
0
Arayik Harutyunyan
231
86
4
Davit Tonoyan
200
111
0
Valeriy Osipyan
126
141
1
Ararat Mirzoyan
38
176
1
Artur Vanetsyan
107
73
0
Arthur Khachatryan
117
55
0
Arsen Torosyan
110
41
9
Lilit Makunts
112
48
0
Artsvik Minasyan
136
16
1
Tigran Avinyan
61
85
0
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
77
63
0
Ashot Hakobyan
79
22
0
Hrachya Rostomyan
69
28
0
Suren Papikyan
64
30
1
Mkhitar Hayrapetyan
62
31
0
Mane Tandilyan
57
30
0
Mher Grigoryan
47
22
0
Arthur Grigoryan
57
4
0
Erik Grigoryan
33
13
0
Levon Vahradyan
11
8
0
Atom Janjughazyan
3
7
0
The majority of negative mentions were about Armenian Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan, who according to media releases “turns a blind eye on National Center for Mental Health Care Director General’s illegal actions, since the latter is his friend.”
