Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in August

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company presents the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers and officials in August 2018.



The August review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan: 1585 mentions;



2. Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan: 1309 mentions;



3. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan: 1269 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan: 170 mentions;



2. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan: 117 mentions;



3. Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan՝ 49 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for August 2018 are displayed in the chart below.

Minister Positive Neutral Negative Artak Zeynalyan 190 163 0 Arayik Harutyunyan

231 86 4 Davit Tonoyan 200 111 0 Valeriy Osipyan 126 141 1 Ararat Mirzoyan 38 176 1 Artur Vanetsyan

107 73 0 Arthur Khachatryan 117 55 0 Arsen Torosyan

110 41 9 Lilit Makunts 112 48 0 Artsvik Minasyan

136 16 1 Tigran Avinyan 61 85 0 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan 77 63 0 Ashot Hakobyan

79 22 0 Hrachya Rostomyan 69 28 0 Suren Papikyan 64 30 1 Mkhitar Hayrapetyan 62 31 0 Mane Tandilyan 57 30 0 Mher Grigoryan 47 22 0 Arthur Grigoryan 57 4 0 Erik Grigoryan 33 13 0 Levon Vahradyan 11 8 0 Atom Janjughazyan 3 7 0

The majority of negative mentions were about Armenian Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan, who according to media releases “turns a blind eye on National Center for Mental Health Care Director General’s illegal actions, since the latter is his friend.”



Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.