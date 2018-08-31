Fresno recognizes August 31 as William Saroyan Day

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon special decision by Fresno City Hall, August 31 was recognized as William Saroyan Day.

Fresno City Council President released the decision the day before the official opening of William Saroyan House-Museum.



“I like reading his books. The literary heritage by this renowned writer is very important, so this way we try to pay tribute to him,” Fresno Mayor Lee Brand noted.



“He has become Fresno’s legend. The Armenian community is also very important for Fresno, as it contributes to the development of our city. Saroyan is among the individuals, who fully introduce the values that the Armenian community invested,” Fresno City Council President Esmeralda Soria said.



On August 31 William Saroyan House-Museum was officially opened in Fresno on the 110th anniversary of the writer.



The idea of buying Saroyan’s house and turning it into museum was implemented by Renaissance Cultural and Intellectual Foundation, founded by philanthropist Artur Janibekyan.



The foundation bought William Saroyan’s house in 2015, reconstructed as a house-museum and collected all materials owned by or relating to Saroyan there.



The house-museum will also organize literary evenings, festivals and other cultural events.