Lydian to contact the police on clashes

Yerevan/Mediamax/. According to the press service of the Armenian Police on August 27, Armenian media spread information about the incident that took place in the territories adjacent to Amulsar mine. The fight started between the opponents of exploitation of Amulsar mine and Lydian Armenia employees and supporters.

“We would like to inform that police service is provided on the spot. We received various alarms and messages, which will be discussed, and each violation will be duly estimated. We call on the sides to avoid escalating the situation or misleading the society by presenting contradictory information to media,” the statement reads.

Trying to find out more about possible consequences of yesterday’s incidents, Mediamax reporter contacted Lydian Armenia’s lawyer Armen Melkumyan.

He clarified that yesterday the company’s employees, mainly residents of adjacent communities, who have been deprived from the opportunity to work for more than 2 months now, gathered in large groups to exercise their right to work and enter Lydian’s legal territory.

“First people waited for the actions from law enforcement representatives. Since they did nothing about the illegal blockade of Amulsar for 2 months, the employees decided to enter the territory on their own,” Melkumyan said.

Lydian’s lawyer suggested that seeing that the number of supporters was significantly bigger and they could enter the territory, the protestors undertook “evident attack, illegal actions, throwing stones at Lydian’s employees and supporters. They also applied physical violence, so the company’s employees received injuries.”

According to Melkumyan’s estimation, the actions of the protestors were illegal and aggressive and had nothing to do with civil movement. “This was an evident banditry,” the lawyer said.

He emphasized that Lydian will certainly take necessary steps, demanding the law enforcement representatives to immediately act.