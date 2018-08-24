Armenian PM: Take with you the seed of coming back home

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed teens and young people from Diaspora, saying that “it is important that your families discuss every day the necessity to come back to Armenia”.

According to the press service of the Armenian government, Prime Minister Pashinyan noted this at the meeting with participants of “Step towards Home” program on August 23.

“I want you to take with you the seed of returning to your environment, bringing back your parents and your children to Armenia, the necessity and love for coming back, becoming citizens of Armenia, because, in my view, every Armenian is a citizen of the Republic of Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that “Armenia is the country, where one should live, develop, create, strengthen, enrich with ideas, love, future and power.”

“If not your parents, then you, if not you, then your children should return to Armenia in the future,” Armenian PM said.

“Step towards Home” educational and cognitive program is created for Diaspora Armenian teens and young people between the ages of 13 and 21.