Armenian PM retains high media ratings

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform MaxMonitor has mapped the online media coverage of the following Armenian political figures in July: Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissian, Karen Karapetyan, Taron Margaryan, Robert Kocharyan, Vigen Sargsyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Gagik Tsarukyan.
The review of 130 media websites in June 2018 shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians is as follows:
1. Nikol Pashinyan: 15,681 mentions (June 2018: 17,703 mentions);
2. Robert Kocharyan: 4,572 mentions (June 2018: 1,068 mentions);
3. Serzh Sargsyan: 3,996 mentions (June 2018: 3,617 mentions).
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyzed publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am) and revealed certain qualitative indicators.
In July 2018, MaxMonitor specialists analyzed total 8,489 articles, which in some way covered the activity of the mentioned politicians.
You can view the share of positive, neutral and negative mentions for each of the listed politicians in the table below.
Politician
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Nikol Pashinyan
1445
2618
2
Robert Kocharyan
3
910
154
Serzh Sargsyan
17
873
94
Armen Sarkissian
660
292
1
Taron Margaryan
1
379
12
Ararat Mirzoyan
98
271
6
Gagik Tsarukyan
28
193
19
Levon Ter-Petrosyan
17
164
9
Vigen Sargsyan
0
111
1
Karen Karapetyan
1
106
4
