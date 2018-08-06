exclusive
Armenian PM retains high media ratings


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform MaxMonitor has mapped the online media coverage of the following Armenian political figures in July: Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Armen Sarkissian, Karen Karapetyan, Taron Margaryan, Robert Kocharyan, Vigen Sargsyan, Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Gagik Tsarukyan.

The review of 130 media websites in June 2018 shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians is as follows:

1. Nikol Pashinyan: 15,681 mentions (June 2018:  17,703 mentions);

2. Robert Kocharyan: 4,572   mentions (June 2018:  1,068 mentions);

3. Serzh Sargsyan:  3,996 mentions (June 2018:  3,617 mentions).



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyzed publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am) and revealed certain qualitative indicators.

In July 2018, MaxMonitor specialists analyzed total 8,489 articles, which in some way covered the activity of the mentioned politicians.

You can view the share of positive, neutral and negative mentions for each of the listed politicians in the table below.

 

Politician

Positive

Neutral

Negative

Nikol Pashinyan

1445

2618

2

Robert Kocharyan

3

910

154

Serzh Sargsyan

17

873

94

Armen Sarkissian

660

292

1

Taron Margaryan

1

379

12

Ararat Mirzoyan

98

271

6

Gagik Tsarukyan

28

193

19

Levon Ter-Petrosyan

17

164

9

Vigen Sargsyan

0

111

1

Karen Karapetyan

1

106

4

 

Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.

