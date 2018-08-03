Head of Armenia’s National Security Service meets Russian Ambassador

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Director of the Armenian National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan has received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin today.

“Touching on the strong partnership between Armenia and Russia, Artur Vanetsyan noted that these friendly relations facilitate collaboration for state agencies from both sides, while the cooperation between special services of Russia and Armenia further strengthens the relations,” said the National Security Service.



Sergey Kopyrkin also attached importance to mutually beneficial cooperation between the special services and added that Armenia remains a key strategic partner for Russia in a number of areas of joint efforts.



Both parties shared their countries’ readiness to maintain and expand collaboration between Armenian National Security Service and Russia’s Federal Security Service and Foreign Intelligence Service in all professional areas.