Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in July

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company presents the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers and officials in July 2018.
The July review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan: 1964 mentions;
2. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan: 1724 mentions;
3. Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan: 1507 mentions.
The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Agriculture Arthur Khachatryan: 184 mentions;
2. Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan: 167 mentions;
3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan: 84 mentions.
The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for July 2018 are displayed in the chart below.
Minister
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Davit Tonoyan
315
174
11
Ararat Mirzoyan
98
271
6
Arayik Harutyunyan
193
126
9
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
227
73
3
Arsen Torosyan
102
78
41
Artur Vanetsyan
96
92
0
Artak Zeynalyan
109
69
4
Tigran Avinyan
93
80
3
Suren Papikyan
119
35
3
Valeriy Osipyan
59
67
19
Ashot Hakobyan
93
38
0
Lilit Makunts
83
41
3
Artsvik Minasyan
90
24
1
Hrachya Rostomyan
59
35
20
Mkhitar Hayrapetyan
85
8
7
Mher Grigoryan
42
45
0
Mane Tandilyan
49
29
0
Erik Grigoryan
52
13
1
Arthur Grigoryan
37
14
0
Atom Janjughazyan
22
19
0
Arthur Khachatryan
35
5
0
Levon Vahradyan
13
3
0
Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.
