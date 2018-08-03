exclusive
1351 views

Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in July


Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company presents the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers and officials in July 2018.

The July review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan: 1964 mentions;

2. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan: 1724 mentions;

3. Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan: 1507 mentions.

The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Agriculture Arthur Khachatryan: 184 mentions;

2. Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan: 167 mentions;

3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan: 84 mentions.


The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for July 2018 are displayed in the chart below. 

 

Minister 

Positive

Neutral

Negative

Davit Tonoyan

315

174

11

Ararat Mirzoyan

98

271

6

Arayik Harutyunyan

193

126

9

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

227

73

3

Arsen Torosyan

102

78

41

Artur Vanetsyan

96

92

0

Artak Zeynalyan

109

69

4

Tigran Avinyan

93

80

3

Suren Papikyan

119

35

3

Valeriy Osipyan

59

67

19

Ashot Hakobyan

93

38

0

Lilit Makunts

83

41

3

Artsvik Minasyan

90

24

1

Hrachya Rostomyan

59

35

20

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan

85

8

7

Mher Grigoryan

42

45

0

Mane Tandilyan

49

29

0

Erik Grigoryan

52

13

1

Arthur Grigoryan

37

14

0

Atom Janjughazyan

22

19

0

Arthur Khachatryan

35

5

0

Levon Vahradyan

13

3

0

 

Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.

 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | August 3, 2018 16:54
Head of Armenia’s National Security Service meets Russian Ambassador

Society | August 3, 2018 10:27
Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in July

Education | August 2, 2018 17:35
Armenia to form trilateral agenda with Artsakh and Diaspora
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe