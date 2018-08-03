Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in July

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company presents the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers and officials in July 2018.



The July review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan: 1964 mentions;



2. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan: 1724 mentions;



3. Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan: 1507 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Agriculture Arthur Khachatryan: 184 mentions;



2. Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan: 167 mentions;



3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan: 84 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for July 2018 are displayed in the chart below.

Minister Positive Neutral Negative Davit Tonoyan 315 174 11 Ararat Mirzoyan 98 271 6 Arayik Harutyunyan 193 126 9 Zohrab Mnatsakanyan 227 73 3 Arsen Torosyan 102 78 41 Artur Vanetsyan 96 92 0 Artak Zeynalyan 109 69 4 Tigran Avinyan 93 80 3 Suren Papikyan 119 35 3 Valeriy Osipyan 59 67 19 Ashot Hakobyan 93 38 0 Lilit Makunts 83 41 3 Artsvik Minasyan 90 24 1 Hrachya Rostomyan 59 35 20 Mkhitar Hayrapetyan 85 8 7 Mher Grigoryan 42 45 0 Mane Tandilyan 49 29 0 Erik Grigoryan 52 13 1 Arthur Grigoryan 37 14 0 Atom Janjughazyan 22 19 0 Arthur Khachatryan 35 5 0 Levon Vahradyan 13 3 0

