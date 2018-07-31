Italian President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella have visited today Tsitsernakaberd, the memorial complex dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.
The presidents paid tribute to the memory of the victims and placed a wreath to the monument. Later, the two presidents laid down flowers at the eternal flame.
Sergio Mattarella also planted a firtree in the memorial park.
