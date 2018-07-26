Armenian President: We should have precise vision of development

443 views

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting today with 2017-2018 graduates of Leadership School.

President Sarkissian talked to the young people, answered questions on perspectives of Armenia’s development and current challenges.

Armen Sarkissian attached special importance to having a vision of state development.

“We should not only form our vision, but also understand the direction in which the world is going to move and develop in the coming 20-30 years, as well as determine our place in that process. In accordance with the vision, we need to have a program, which will precisely define the sectors providing success and promote their development,” the Armenian President said.

President Sarkissian also prioritized the potential of the youth, encouraging them to actively participate in the country’s development.

