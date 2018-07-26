Armenian President: We should have precise vision of development

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian had a meeting today with 2017-2018 graduates of Leadership School.

President Sarkissian talked to the young people, answered questions on perspectives of Armenia’s development and current challenges.



Armen Sarkissian attached special importance to having a vision of state development.



“We should not only form our vision, but also understand the direction in which the world is going to move and develop in the coming 20-30 years, as well as determine our place in that process. In accordance with the vision, we need to have a program, which will precisely define the sectors providing success and promote their development,” the Armenian President said.



