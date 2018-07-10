Ara Vardanyan submits his resignation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On July 9 Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received Executive Director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan, who submitted his resignation, based on the accusation, made against him on misuse of the position.

As President of the Board of Trustees, Armen Sarkissian accepted Ara Vardanyan’s resignation.



According to the established order, the resignation letter will be sent for approval of the members of the Board of Trustees, which will be followed by creation of a special committee, which will select a new executive director in a competition.



“The Armenian President commented on the situation around Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, noting that since the establishment of the second republic the fund has implemented a number of very important and useful programs, uniting national and spiritual structures, philanthropists and hundreds of thousands of individuals. Thus, the fund still has a mission to accomplish in lives of Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora.



Nonetheless, it is clear that the fund needs new organizational and conceptual approaches, which will further improve its efficiency, confidence and significance.



It is not a coincidence that the Armenian President gave 3 months to elaborate a package of fundamental reforms at the session of the Board of Trustees on May 25 this year.



Therefore, President Sarkissian is hopeful that Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will overcome this situation and revive in accordance with the goals and challenges of New Armenia,” the statement of the Armenian presidential press service reads.