Karekin II receives member of Israel’s Chief Rabbinate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has received David Rosen, International Director of Interreligious Affairs of American Jewish Committee, a member of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel’s Commission for Interreligious Dialogue.

The meeting took place at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.



Catholicos of All Armenians emphasized that the brotherly relations with the Chief Rabbinate of Israel have rich history and this meeting at Mother See gives an opportunity to observe new options for development of ties.



Karekin II expressed his satisfaction with his visits to Armenian dioceses abroad, as he witnessed on many occasions that Armenian and Jewish communities maintain warm relations.



According to him, the bilateral agenda is saturated and among other issues includes recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Israel and the country’s sale of armament to Azerbaijan, to which Mother See attaches special importance.



Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reports that according to David Rosen, the collaboration between spiritual leaders of the two countries can serve as the best way of tackling the issues that the countries are facing.



Karekin II and Rabbi Rosen agree that all issues on bilateral agenda will be easier to discuss in case of creating new frameworks for development of relations, interreligious dialogue.