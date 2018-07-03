Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in June

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers and officials in June 2018.

The June review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan: 3159 mentions;



2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: 1773 mentions;



3. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan: 1424 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan: 192 mentions;



2. Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan: 161 mentions;



3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan: 137 mentions.

Photo: Mediamax

The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for June 2018 are displayed in the chart below.





Minister/Official Positive Neutral Negative Zohrab Mnatsakanyan 266 303 12 Arayik Harutyunyan 148 358 26 Davit Tonoyan 161 202 6 Ararat Mirzoyan 65 249 2 Mane Tandilyan 63 247 2 Arsen Torosyan 127 109 6 Suren Papikyan 92 133 11 Tigran Avinyan 48 153 21 Artak Zeynalyan 84 128 6 Artsvik Minasyan 33 165 4 Lilit Makunts 91 91 0 Artur Vanetsyan 34 137 4 Hrachya Rostomyan 106 69 0 Valeriy Osipyan 36 120 8 Atom Janjughazyan 30 132 1 Artur Grigoryan 106 38 0 Artur Khachatryan 75 54 3 Mkhitar Hayrapetyan 32 72 9 Ashot Hakobyan 39 36 0 Arik Grigoryan 20 25 6 Mher Grigoryan 11 17 0 Levon Vahradyan 5 10 5



Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.