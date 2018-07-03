Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in June

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers and officials in June 2018.
The June review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows: Photo: Mediamax
1. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan: 3159 mentions;
2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: 1773 mentions;
3. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan: 1424 mentions.
The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan: 192 mentions;
2. Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan: 161 mentions;
3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan: 137 mentions.
The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for June 2018 are displayed in the chart below.
Photo: Mediamax
Minister/Official
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Zohrab Mnatsakanyan
266
303
12
Arayik Harutyunyan
148
358
26
Davit Tonoyan
161
202
6
Ararat Mirzoyan
65
249
2
Mane Tandilyan
63
247
2
Arsen Torosyan
127
109
6
Suren Papikyan
92
133
11
Tigran Avinyan
48
153
21
Artak Zeynalyan
84
128
6
Artsvik Minasyan
33
165
4
Lilit Makunts
91
91
0
Artur Vanetsyan
34
137
4
Hrachya Rostomyan
106
69
0
Valeriy Osipyan
36
120
8
Atom Janjughazyan
30
132
1
Artur Grigoryan
106
38
0
Artur Khachatryan
75
54
3
Mkhitar Hayrapetyan
32
72
9
Ashot Hakobyan
39
36
0
Arik Grigoryan
20
25
6
Mher Grigoryan
11
17
0
Levon Vahradyan
5
10
5
