exclusive
Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in June


Arayik Harutyunyan
Arayik Harutyunyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers and officials in June 2018.

The June review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan: 3159 mentions;

2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: 1773 mentions;

3. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan: 1424 mentions.

The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan: 192 mentions;

2. Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan: 161 mentions;

3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Levon Vahradyan: 137 mentions.

The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for June 2018 are displayed in the chart below. 

 

Minister/Official 

Positive

Neutral

Negative

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

266

303

12

Arayik Harutyunyan

148

358

26

Davit Tonoyan

161

202

6

Ararat Mirzoyan

65

249

2

Mane Tandilyan

63

247

2

Arsen Torosyan

127

109

6

Suren Papikyan

92

133

11

Tigran Avinyan

48

153

21

Artak Zeynalyan

84

128

6

Artsvik Minasyan

33

165

4

Lilit Makunts

91

91

0

Artur Vanetsyan

34

137

4

Hrachya Rostomyan

106

69

0

Valeriy Osipyan

36

120

8

Atom Janjughazyan

30

132

1

Artur Grigoryan

106

38

0

Artur Khachatryan

75

54

3

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan

32

72

9

Ashot Hakobyan

39

36

0

Arik Grigoryan

20

25

6

Mher Grigoryan

11

17

0

Levon Vahradyan

5

10

5


Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.

