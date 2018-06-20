National Mall in Washington D.C. features “Armenia: Creating Home”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Preparations are underway at the National Mall in Washington D.C., as the countdown begins for the official opening of the "Armenia: Creating Home” Smithsonian FolkLife festival.
“Armenia: Creating Home” posters are already placed at the National Mall.
Photo: Embassy of Armenia in the U.S
For the first time Armenia will be broadly presented at the annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival. The festival will take place June 27-July 1 and July 4-8 in Washington, DC. It is produced by the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage. Over 50 years, the Festival has brought more than 30,000 musicians, artists, performers, craftspeople, cooks and others from over 100 countries to strengthen and preserve cultures by presenting them on the National Mall in Washington, DC.
This year the Festival will be international and will present the cultural heritage of Armenia, Africa and Catalonia. Armenia is the first country from the region to be featured. The annual ten-day event is free to the public, people can experience living traditions, learn about Armenia and its cultural identity through tasting Armenian food and wine. Armenian cooks will teach visitors to cook lavash in tonir, make cheese, and grill khorovats. Besides, people will be able to engage with Armenian designers and artisans, learn and try their hand at weaving, embroidery and carving. Feasting will be continued till evening with concerts featuring Armenian folk and jazz music.
