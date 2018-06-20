National Mall in Washington D.C. features “Armenia: Creating Home”

Photo: Embassy of Armenia in the U.S

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Preparations are underway at the National Mall in Washington D.C., as the countdown begins for the official opening of the "Armenia: Creating Home” Smithsonian FolkLife festival.

“Armenia: Creating Home” posters are already placed at the National Mall.



