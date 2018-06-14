Bust of Armenian WWII hero is unveiled in Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has attended the unveiling of the bust of USSR Hero, Chief Marshal of the armored troops Hamazasp Babajanyan at the Museum of the Great Patriotic War (Victory Museum) in Moscow today.

The bust was created by Ashot Tadevosyan, the Armenian government’s press service said.



“The great son of the Armenian nation demonstrated dedication and heroism throughout the war, from the Battle of Kursk to the Battle of Berlin. He became one of the best commanders of armored troops in the Great Patriotic War. Marshal Babajanyan fought in Suvorov’s style – fighting smart, not relying on the number of his soldiers,” said Pashinyan.



The bust of another Armenian World War II hero Marshal Baghramyan appeared in the museum last year. According to the Prime Minister, installation of the busts of Armenian marshals in Victory Museum shows that both Armenia and Russia pass the memory about them down the generations.



“The Great Patriotic War was a terrible hardship for the peoples of the Soviet Union, including the Armenians. One in two Armenian draftees did not return home. Among them was my grandfather, whose first and last names I bear. Our duty is to protect the history of the incredible heroism of those who fought in that war and to pass it to the next generations,” said Nikol Pashinyan.



Pashinyan visited the Cathedral of Holy Transfiguration of the Armenian Diocese of Russia and New Nakhijevan in Moscow earlier in the framework of his visit to Russia.



The Prime Minister also took a tour around Tapan Museum and visited the St. Gregory of Narek College, which will start operating in September.