Armen Sarkissian takes a trip to ancient monastery in Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian took a trip to Dadivank Monastery this morning in the framework of his visit to Artsakh.

The Armenian presidential press service has said that Armen Sarkissian explored the ancient monastery and spoke with tourists and guests. During the tour he was accompanied by Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church.