HOPE wins Aurora Humanitarian Project 2018

UWC Changshu China students’ HOPE project has won the Aurora Humanitarian Project for UWC Schools and Colleges (AHP).



AHP became a part of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative in 2017 and this year, 12 projects were submitted for the contest.



The jury that includes of Nobel Prize laureates and former senior officials selected three finalists: UWC Changshu China, UWC Mahindra College (India) and Waterford Kamhlaba UWC (Swaziland).



