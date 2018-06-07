Aurora Prize finalists and co-founders visit Armenian Genocide memorial

Yerevan/Mediamax/. 2018 Aurora Prize finalists Mrs. Sunitha Krishnan, Mr Kyaw Hla Aung and Fr. Héctor Tomás González Castillo along with Aurora co-founders Ruben Vardanyan, Noubar Afeyan and Vartan Gregorian have visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex and Museum-Institute today.

They have laid down flowers at the memorial and taken a tour in the museum.

“We have been told about the victims of the Genocide and their sufferings. It was an extremely emotional moment for us all,” said Sunitha Krishnan.

“This is a sacred place, it made me feel a strong impulse of life. One of the most important things is that the Armenian people managed to be reborn,” said Fr. Héctor Tomás González, the Franciscan friar who founded the shelter for migrants La 72.

Photo: Photolure

Kyaw Hla Aung has noted he was feeling deep pain for the nation that has gone through genocide.

The visit of Aurora Prize finalists was followed by the presentation of the book “Armenian Legacy in America. 400 Years of Heritage”. Sponsored by Noubar and Anna Afeyan, the book tells the story of the Armenian community in USA.

“This year marks the 400th anniversary of the day the first Armenian stepped onto the American soil. We have historic records proving that, and I have collected all relevant documents starting from 1618 and up until the 1990s. This is the illustrated history of an entire community. With this book I am trying to show how the survivors of the Armenian Genocide started a new life in the United States,” said author Hayk Demoyan.

Photo: Photolure

Noubar Afeyan has noted that the book another Aurora initiative.

“Armenian refugees and migrants, who escaped the Genocide, received substantial help in the U.S. Supporting a book such as the one Mr Demoyan wrote is emotionally charging, especially now, when the United States cast a doubt over its attitude towards refugees and immigrants. This is evidence that people are one of the elements making USA a great country – people who support the newcomers and the migrants themselves, who make the country even stronger,” said Afeyan.