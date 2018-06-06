Marie Izmirlian Orphanage becomes more accessible for the children with limited abilities

Yerevan/Mediamax/. With the support of the Izmirlian Foundation the territory of the Marie Izmirlian Orphanage has become more accessible for the children with limited abilities.

With the initiative and financial support of the Izmirlian Foundation, in 2017 and 2018, civil works have been carried out in the territory of the Mari Izmirlian Orphanage aiming to make the whole territory of the orphanage more accessible for children with limited abilities. The civil works implemented by “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund particularly included construction of wheelchair ramps for children with limited mobility, thermal insulation of the building facades, arrangement of asphalt pavements, replacement of fence, etc.. Greening works of the surrounding area of the orphanage have been carried out with the support of the Yerevan municipality.

Mari Izmirlian Orphanage SNCO, under the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, provides 24-hour care to children with disabilities remained without parental care, has been under the patronage and attention of the Izmirlian Foundation since 2004. In the above-mentioned period, the Izmirlian Foundation has continuously provided financial support to the orphanage, sponsoring the implementation of various projects with the goal to improve the livelihood, educational and other needs of the children.

Country Director of the Izmirlian Foundation Lusine Galajyan said today that the Foundation will continue to support Mari Izmirlian Orphanage SNCO in addressing the needs of the institution.