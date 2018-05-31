Armenia is new vice chair at ICPRCP

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Bureau of UNESCO ICPRCP (the Intergovernmental Committee for Promoting the Return of Cultural Property to its Countries of Origin or its Restitution in case of Illicit Appropriation) has selected Armenia as vice chair for two-year period at the 21st session of the committee.

According to Armenian MFA’s press service, the committee was founded as an international managing body for the 1970 Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.



Armenia joined the committee for four years in 2017. Mexico is the current chair of the Bureau.