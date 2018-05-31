2482 views

Town mayor and his deputy detained in Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Masis town have been detained, Spokesperson for the Armenian Investigative Committee Sona Truzyan said today.

“Five people including Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Masis have been detained in connection with the criminal case concerning the April 22 incidents in Erebuni administrative district of Yerevan, investigated by the Yerevan department of the committee,” revealed Sona Truzyan.

