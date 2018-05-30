2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena to Visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Doctor Tom Catena will arrive in Yerevan on May 31.

Doctor Tom Catena, 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate, will visit Armenia ahead of the 2018 Aurora Prize Award Ceremony and a series of special events. This year, the special weekend of events will take place on June 8-10, culminating with the announcement of the 2018 Aurora Prize Laureate.



Tom Catena will arrive in Yerevan on May 31 and will start his tour of Armenia and Artsakh.





