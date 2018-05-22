Armenia “can’t wait” for Aznavour’s visit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have addressed congratulations to Charles Aznavour on his birthday.
“You have been a model of buoyancy and optimism for millions of people with your creative longevity. You have inspired hope and faith in people in their own strengthen and future. It is an incredibly great mission and I am proud the Armenian people have given the world a son like you,” reads Armen Sarkissian’s message.
Nikol Pashinyan has emphasized that Aznavour’s life and activity show an exceptional example of human talent and diligence.
“The story of your life and art becomes even more exemplary in this crucial period of Armenian history, because it proves that a person’s will and consistent work recognize no obstacles and any goal can be achieved if you have confidence, patience, faith, and a dream.
Those are the qualities that helped our people restore their power in April and May 2018. We are looking forward to your visit to Armenia and we can’t wait for you to see and feel certain that the Armenian citizens, the Armenian people have won and created a victory of their own talent, will, diligence and dream,” reads the PM’s message.
