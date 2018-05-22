Armenia “can’t wait” for Aznavour’s visit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have addressed congratulations to Charles Aznavour on his birthday.

“You have been a model of buoyancy and optimism for millions of people with your creative longevity. You have inspired hope and faith in people in their own strengthen and future. It is an incredibly great mission and I am proud the Armenian people have given the world a son like you,” reads Armen Sarkissian’s message.





