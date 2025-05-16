20 snapshots from the Starmus La Palma Festival

The Starmus La Palma Festival, held on the island of La Palma in late April 2025, stood out from previous editions: it felt more “chamber-like.”

Festival co-founder and director Garik Israelian told me that although he has lived and worked on Tenerife for many years, he has a special connection to La Palma, where he has spent thousands of working nights. So, even though Starmus was born in Tenerife (the first three editions were held there in 2011, 2014, and 2016), he has always wanted to hold a festival in La Palma as well.

Since La Palma is a small island, hosting a “big” Starmus there would be impossible. But I can say that in terms of atmosphere and spirit, Starmus La Palma lost nothing to its predecessors.

I will try to present the festival through 20 photos, provided to us by Max Alexander, Starmus’ long-time friend and a gifted photographer.

For several days, the Meliá La Palma hotel served as the “headquarters” of the Starmus festival: it hosted lectures, accommodated festival guests and organizers. “Ordinary” vacationers, who had chosen the hotel for its oceanfront location, received a free bonus - three days of open access to talks by Nobel laureates and astronauts. Many locals from across La Palma also made their way to the hotel to attend the lectures.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

You could spot Starmus posters across various settlements on the island.

English primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall is one of the brightest “stars” of recent Starmus editions. The 91-year-old scientist has dedicated her life to the study of chimpanzees and the protection of the Earth. Despite her age, she travels, gives lectures, and holds meetings.

Jane Goodall Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

Many people want to take a photo with Jane Goodall or receive an autograph.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

Science camps are an important and integral part of Starmus festivals. Through them, the organizers try to make science more understandable and accessible to everyone, especially children. At Starmus La Palma, two science camps were organized simultaneously: in the cities of Santa Cruz de La Palma and Los Llanos de Aridane. In this photo, Garik Israelian, together with the leadership of the Canary Islands and La Palma, announces the opening of the Santa Cruz de la Palma camp.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

Concerts are another integral part of Starmus festivals - they make up the ‘mus’ in Starmus.

This photo shows a moment from the traditional Starmus “Sonic Universe” concert, where various rock musicians take the stage. “Sonic Universe” also has a “permanent lineup”, which includes our compatriot Derek Sherinian - a keyboardist known for his work with Dream Theater, Planet X, and the supergroup Black Country Communion.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

The special guest at the “Sonic Universe” concert was Glenn Hughes, former Deep Purple bassist and vocalist, another member of Black Country Communion.

Glenn Hughes Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

The musicians had a great time off stage as well.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

After the concerts, they took photos with young fans.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

The opening classical concert of the Starmus La Palma festival took place at the Teatro Circo Marte in Santa Cruz. One of the evening’s surprises was a performance from the opera “Anoush” by soprano Carmen Acosta.

Carmen Acosta Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

Starmus camps were always full of teenagers and children.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

They not only listened to the scientists’ speeches, but also actively participated in the discussions.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

They also tried to look at the sky with new eyes.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

Soprano Montserrat Monti was one of the guests at the Starmus La Palma festival.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

People gathered in the cozy Plaza de España in Santa Cruz to enjoy her performance.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

From 2017 to 2020, Spanish engineer Pablo Álvarez Fernández worked on the ExoMars rover project and at Airbus Defence and Space. In 2022, he was selected as an astronaut candidate for the European Space Agency. He completed training in 2024, and is now considered one of the key figures in the new generation of European astronauts.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

While Pablo is still waiting for his mission to space, Canadian Chris Hadfield is one of the most experienced astronauts on our planet, having served as commander of the International Space Station. I had a very interesting conversation with him last year at Starmus in Bratislava.

In La Palma, Hadfield spoke about the space debris accumulated over decades and the options for clearing it.

Chris Hadfiled Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

Nobel laureate in astrophysics Kip Thorne and artist Leah Halloran are also regular guests at Starmus festivals.

Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

An essential part of every Starmus festival is the 108՛Round Table. Festival board members and renowned scientists discuss important current issues in science.

The 108՛ discussion took place at La Palma Observatory. Discussion participant Steven Chu, is not only a Nobel Prize winner, but also a former member of U.S. administration - he held the position of U.S. Secretary of Energy in Barack Obama’s administration.

Steven Chu Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

I could not help but wonder what is Garik Israelian showing Jane Goodall?

Garik Israyelian and Jane Goodall Photo: Max Alexander/Starmus

Ara Tadevosyan (La Palma-Yerevan)