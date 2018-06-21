Georgia plans to cultivate grape on Mars

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Georgia has joined Space Exploration Project and intends to cultivate grape on Mars.

Novosti-Gruzia reports this, quoting Georgian National Museum.



“NASA astronauts have already accomplished several successful experiments of cultivating nutrition products at the International Space Station. Georgia has unique potential to work in this direction, as the country has cultivated wine for centuries,” the statement of the museum reads.



A special working group will be formed with participation of representatives from the Ministry of Education and Science of Georgia, Georgian National Museum, Business and Technology University, Microsoft and Space Farms.



Stamba Hotel in Tbilisi will host greenhouse-lab from September of 2018, where special wine varieties will be grown, researched and developed. The process will be realized with participation of the European Space Agency.