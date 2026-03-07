Azerbaijan Accuses Iran of Orchestrating Terror Plot

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan's State Security Service (SSS) announced that it had uncovered and dismantled an “Iranian-linked terror network” operating on its soil, preventing a series of planned terrorist operations orchestrated by Iran's intelligence service, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to SSS, the operations targeted critical infrastructure and high-profile individuals in Azerbaijan. Among the intended targets were the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline, the Israeli Embassy in Baku, a leader of the Mountain Jewish community, and an Ashkenazi synagogue.

Azerbaijani media reported that two Iranian citizens, Behnam Sahebali Rostamzadeh and Yaser Rahim Zandekian, established criminal contacts with Azerbaijani citizen Tarkhan Tarlanoglu Guliyev to smuggle an explosive device into the country.

An Iranian citizen identified as Sajjad Moghadam Sheikhzadeh had received assignments from the IRGC to prepare assassination plots targeting Jewish residents of Azerbaijan. Officials identified IRGC Colonel Ali Asgar Bordbar Sherami as a key organizer. Several Iranian nationals involved in the plot have been placed on the international wanted list.

Over the last few days, Qatar and the UAE also announced that they dismantled alleged cells of Iran's Revolutionary Guards operatives preparing attacks on their territories. The incidents are unfolding against the backdrop of an active military conflict between Iran and a US-Israeli coalition that began in late February 2026.