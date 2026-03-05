Azerbaijan’s president reminds Iran of the “Iron Fist” - Mediamax.am

March 05, 2026
484 views

Azerbaijan’s president reminds Iran of the “Iron Fist”


Photo: https://azertag.az/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today at a Security Council meeting: “We have crushed those who wanted to test our strength with an ‘Iron fist.’”

“Today’s incident will lead to the same result,” Aliyev said.

 

According to Azertac, Aliyev said:

 

“We defend and have defended our territorial integrity. Just as we put an end to the Armenian occupation, we are ready to demonstrate our power against any hostile forces, and Iran should not forget this.”

 

He stressed that “the terrorist act committed by Iran, along with all other dirty factors, is an example of great ingratitude.”

 

“Azerbaijan has not participated and will not participate in operations against Iran. We are not interested in conducting any operations against neighboring countries, and our policy does not allow this,” Aliyev added.

 

He also said that Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense and State Border Service “have been put on high alert and must be ready to carry out any operation.”




Azerbaijan's president reminds Iran of the "Iron Fist"

