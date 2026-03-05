Aliyev: “Iran has committed a terrorist act against Azerbaijan” - Mediamax.am

March 05, 2026
Aliyev: “Iran has committed a terrorist act against Azerbaijan”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated today at a Security Council meeting that “today, Iran committed a terrorist act against the Azerbaijani state.”

According to the state agency Azertac, emphasizing that the targets of the shelling were civilian objects, Aliyev noted: 

 

“The Azerbaijani state strongly condemns this heinous terrorist act. Those responsible must be brought to justice immediately. Iranian officials must provide explanations and apologize to the Azerbaijani side.”




