Aliyev: “Iran has committed a terrorist act against Azerbaijan”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated today at a Security Council meeting that “today, Iran committed a terrorist act against the Azerbaijani state.”

According to the state agency Azertac, emphasizing that the targets of the shelling were civilian objects, Aliyev noted:

“The Azerbaijani state strongly condemns this heinous terrorist act. Those responsible must be brought to justice immediately. Iranian officials must provide explanations and apologize to the Azerbaijani side.”