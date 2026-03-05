Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry: “Iran’s acts of aggression will not go unanswered”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated that “Iran’s acts of aggression will not go unanswered.”

“On March 5, Iranian armed forces carried out attacks with drones from Iranian territory against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, including the international airport and other civilian infrastructure,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

“The responsibility for the incident lies entirely with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has stated that it is preparing the necessary response measures to protect the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of civilians and infrastructure facilities:

“These acts of aggression will not go unanswered.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also issued a statement:

“This attack on Azerbaijani territory violates the norms and principles of international law and leads to increased tensions in the region. We demand from the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide, within the shortest possible timeframe, a clear explanation regarding the case, conduct an appropriate investigation, and take the necessary urgent measures to ensure that such attacks are not repeated in the future. The Azerbaijani side reserves the right to take appropriate response measures.”

Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Demirchilu was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

Mediamax recalls that on March 4, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the Iranian Embassy in Baku and expressed his condolences over the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and many civilians.

Iranian Ambassador Mojtaba Demirchilu expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for visiting the embassy and offering his condolences.