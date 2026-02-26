Erdogan’s adviser and Russian envoy discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç on February 25 received in Ankara Igor Khovayev, Moscow’s special representative for the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Erdoğan’s adviser reported that the meeting addressed the bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, the ongoing Baku-Yerevan normalization process, as well as the latest developments in the South Caucasus.

Mediamax notes that Akif Çağatay Kılıç is the nephew of Turkey’s special envoy for the normalization of relations with Armenia, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç.