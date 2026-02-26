Erdogan’s adviser and Russian envoy discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan process - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
February 26, 2026
259 views

Erdogan’s adviser and Russian envoy discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan process


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç on February 25 received in Ankara Igor Khovayev, Moscow’s special representative for the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Erdoğan’s adviser reported that the meeting addressed the bilateral relations between Ankara and Moscow, the ongoing Baku-Yerevan normalization process, as well as the latest developments in the South Caucasus.

 

Mediamax notes that Akif Çağatay Kılıç is the nephew of Turkey’s special envoy for the normalization of relations with Armenia, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 26, 2026 09:45
“Without Trump’s initiative, the peace process would have been uncertain”

Foreign Policy | February 26, 2026 09:44
Pashinyan presents “Real Armenia” to Armenian community in Poland

Region | February 26, 2026 09:41
Erdogan’s adviser and Russian envoy discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan process
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026