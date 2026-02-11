Pashinyan emphasizes the importance of deepening strategic relations with Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent congratulatory messages to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Massoud Pezeshkian on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

In his message to the Supreme Leader, Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the Armenian government attaches importance to the consistent development and further deepening of the strategic relations established between Armenia and Iran.

“I am convinced that with your support, our countries will expand multi-sectoral cooperation and implement new initiatives of strategic significance, which will also contribute to the establishment of peace and the strengthening of stability in the region.

I am hopeful that the friendly ties formed between our two countries will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Iran,” Pashinyan noted.

In his message to the Iranian president, the prime minister stated that the friendly relations between the two countries are “anchored in mutual respect, sincerity, and trust.”

“I warmly recall your visit to Yerevan last year, during which we discussed the Armenia-Iran multi-sectoral agenda and regional developments, and reaffirmed our commitment to elevating our bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.