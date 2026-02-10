Aliyev: Transit through Azerbaijan is of “exceptional importance” for Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated that transit through Azerbaijan is of "exceptional importance” for Armenia.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, speaking at a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on February 9, Aliyev noted:

“The transport connectivity projects we have already discussed are creating significant opportunities for the region. Despite being the target of Armenian aggression and occupation for 30 years, it was Azerbaijan that took the first step towards peace. We offered Armenia peace, and this was realized with the assistance of President Trump on August 8, 2025. Now, we have not only lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia – given that Armenia lacks reliable transport and communication routes, making transit through Azerbaijan exceptionally important – but we have also begun supplying petroleum products to Armenia, laying the first foundations for cooperation.”

“I have always emphasized that Azerbaijan will never be an arena of confrontation; it will be a space for cooperation. There is ample room for everyone here. Today, our relations with the United States are entering a new, absolutely fantastic era. We are very excited and want to use this wonderful opportunity to establish direct contacts between companies. Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring the energy security of many countries—ten of them members of the European Union, eleven also members of NATO. Consequently, Azerbaijan is becoming a more important partner today than ever before.

Additionally, this will help many other countries currently facing shortages or unreliable access to electricity and gas. One of the projects we are working on is the construction of new power lines, supplementing the existing ones, from Azerbaijan to Europe via a submarine cable along the Black Sea, as well as through the TRIPP project. This initiative is now feasible thanks to the peace achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Aliyev said.