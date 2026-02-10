Aliyev receives representatives of Major American Jewish Organizations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received today a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations led by its Chair Betsy Berns Korn.

The news release issued by the state news agency Azertac says, in particular:

“Betsy Berns Korn expressed her pleasure at leading a large delegation to Azerbaijan to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation, taking into account the country’s strategic importance as well as its strong ties with the United States and Israel.

Betsy Berns Korn conveyed her congratulations on the progress made in Washington last August regarding advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Noting that the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides have already become accustomed to living in peace, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that ensuring peace and stability in the region would make a significant contribution to its development, and highlighted the importance of the TRIPP and other connectivity projects in expanding regional cooperation.”