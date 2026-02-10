Aliyev receives representatives of Major American Jewish Organizations - Mediamax.am

հայերեն | русский | english
February 10, 2026
548 views

Aliyev receives representatives of Major American Jewish Organizations


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received today a delegation of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations led by its Chair Betsy Berns Korn.

The news release issued by the state news agency Azertac says, in particular:

 

“Betsy Berns Korn expressed her pleasure at leading a large delegation to Azerbaijan to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation, taking into account the country’s strategic importance as well as its strong ties with the United States and Israel.

 

Betsy Berns Korn conveyed her congratulations on the progress made in Washington last August regarding advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

 

Noting that the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides have already become accustomed to living in peace, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that ensuring peace and stability in the region would make a significant contribution to its development, and highlighted the importance of the TRIPP and other connectivity projects in expanding regional cooperation.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Region | February 10, 2026 11:47
Aliyev: Transit through Azerbaijan is of “exceptional importance” for Armenia

Society | February 10, 2026 11:29
U.S. Vice President pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims

Key | February 10, 2026 08:53
6 facts about V-BAT drones Armenia has acquired from the U.S.
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2026