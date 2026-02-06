US firm initiates work on a survey of the TRIPP site

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A team from the U.S. engineering consulting firm AECOM visited Armenia to initiate work on a survey of the TRIPP site.
“This project will provide technical assessments and recommendations for rail and other infrastructure development to support Armenia’s long-term economic growth, connectivity, and regional integration,” the U.S. Embassy in Armenia said in a news release.
