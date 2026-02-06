US firm initiates work on a survey of the TRIPP site - Mediamax.am

February 06, 2026
US firm initiates work on a survey of the TRIPP site


Photo: U.S. Embassy Yerevan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. A team from the U.S. engineering consulting firm AECOM visited Armenia to initiate work on a survey of the TRIPP site.

“This project will provide technical assessments and recommendations for rail and other infrastructure development to support Armenia’s long-term economic growth, connectivity, and regional integration,” the U.S. Embassy in Armenia said in a news release.

